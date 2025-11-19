Sidoti & Co. Upgrades La-Z-Boy (LZB)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for La-Z-Boy is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 41.33% from its latest reported closing price of $29.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for La-Z-Boy is 2,231MM, an increase of 5.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54, a decrease of 16.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in La-Z-Boy. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZB is 0.11%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 55,330K shares. The put/call ratio of LZB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,465K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 9.35% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,602K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,493K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares , representing an increase of 67.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 57.06% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,477K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,465K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.