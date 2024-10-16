Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Kforce (KFRC)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of September 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kforce is $70.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of $57.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kforce is 1,771MM, an increase of 22.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kforce. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFRC is 0.14%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 21,098K shares. The put/call ratio of KFRC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,402K shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 982K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 87.24% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 757K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 702K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 27.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 623K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through its network of field offices located throughout the U.S. and two national delivery centers, Kforce provides opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Kforce promises to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.

