Sidoti & Co. Upgrades ICF International (ICFI)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for ICF International (NasdaqGS:ICFI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ICF International is $175.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.65% from its latest reported closing price of $133.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ICF International is 2,190MM, an increase of 9.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICF International. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICFI is 0.26%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 23,439K shares. The put/call ratio of ICFI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,553K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 17.61% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 1,422K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,398K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,360K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 774K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 14.19% over the last quarter.

ICF International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, policy consulting, and implementation services primarily to the U.S. federal government, as well as to other government, commercial, and international clients.

