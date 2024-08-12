Sidoti & Co. Upgrades CBIZ (LSE:0HQI)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for CBIZ (LSE:0HQI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.98% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for CBIZ is 81.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80.38 GBX to a high of 83.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 98.98% from its latest reported closing price of 40.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CBIZ is 1,412MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBIZ. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQI is 0.31%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 55,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,129K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing an increase of 75.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQI by 372.23% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,075K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares , representing an increase of 78.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQI by 463.99% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,220K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQI by 1.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQI by 14.66% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 1,399K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares , representing a decrease of 78.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQI by 24.47% over the last quarter.

