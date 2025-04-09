Sidoti & Co. Upgrades AZZ (AZZ)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.85% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for AZZ is $106.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.85% from its latest reported closing price of $84.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AZZ is 2,232MM, an increase of 40.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZZ. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZZ is 0.20%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 34,520K shares. The put/call ratio of AZZ is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,729K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 6.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,928K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 882K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 82.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 878K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 3.31% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 829K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 41.33% over the last quarter.

AZZ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

