Sidoti & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sylvamo (SLVM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Sidoti & Co. initiated coverage of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sylvamo is $81.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of $85.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sylvamo is 4,251MM, an increase of 14.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylvamo. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 8.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLVM is 0.22%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 41,136K shares. The put/call ratio of SLVM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas FRM holds 6,312K shares representing 15.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,261K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,150K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,749K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 1,684K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Sylvamo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sylvamo is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 7,000 colleagues. Net sales for the last 12 months ending June 30, 2021, were $3.2 billion.

