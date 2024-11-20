Sidoti & Co. Initiates Coverage of Greif (GEF.B) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Sidoti & Co. initiated coverage of Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.44% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Greif is $85.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.98 to a high of $104.18. The average price target represents an increase of 20.44% from its latest reported closing price of $71.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greif is 6,127MM, an increase of 14.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 317K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company.

Sound Income Strategies holds 307K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 62.22% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 262K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 199K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 124K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 26.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Greif Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greif, Inc. is an American manufacturing company based in Delaware, Ohio. Originally a manufacturer of barrels, the company is now focused on producing industrial packaging and containers.

