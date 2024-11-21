Sidoti & Co. Initiates Coverage of Greif (GEF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Sidoti & Co. initiated coverage of Greif (NYSE:GEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.93% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Greif is $79.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from its latest reported closing price of $69.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greif is 6,127MM, an increase of 14.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greif. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEF is 0.10%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.32% to 28,999K shares. The put/call ratio of GEF is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 3,248K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,187K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,200K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,035K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 838K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 19.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 802K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Greif Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers.

