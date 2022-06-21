Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Siderurgica Nacional (SID) closed at $3.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the steelmaker had lost 24.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Siderurgica Nacional as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion, up 2.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion, which would represent changes of -42.86% and +28.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siderurgica Nacional. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Siderurgica Nacional currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Siderurgica Nacional is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.93.

We can also see that SID currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SID's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.