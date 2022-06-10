Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Moves -1.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siderurgica Nacional (SID) closed at $3.88, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the steelmaker had gained 19.7% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Siderurgica Nacional will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Siderurgica Nacional to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.97 billion, up 2.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion, which would represent changes of -4.95% and +28.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siderurgica Nacional should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.67% lower within the past month. Siderurgica Nacional currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Siderurgica Nacional is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.52, which means Siderurgica Nacional is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SID has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SID's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

