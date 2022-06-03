Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Siderurgica Nacional (SID) closed the most recent trading day at $4.70, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the steelmaker had gained 15.37% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Siderurgica Nacional will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Siderurgica Nacional is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.97 billion, up 2.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.95% and +28.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siderurgica Nacional should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.67% lower within the past month. Siderurgica Nacional currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Siderurgica Nacional is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.89, which means Siderurgica Nacional is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SID has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

