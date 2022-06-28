Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Siderurgica Nacional (SID) closed the most recent trading day at $3.20, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steelmaker had lost 30.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 15.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Siderurgica Nacional will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Siderurgica Nacional to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.97 billion, up 2.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion, which would represent changes of -42.86% and +28.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siderurgica Nacional. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Siderurgica Nacional is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Siderurgica Nacional currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.84.

It is also worth noting that SID currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

