Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siderurgica Nacional (SID) closed at $3.59, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steelmaker had lost 33.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 14.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Siderurgica Nacional as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 1.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

SID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.95% and +28.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Siderurgica Nacional. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.44% lower. Siderurgica Nacional is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Siderurgica Nacional currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.23.

Meanwhile, SID's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

