Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siderurgica Nacional (SID) closed at $2.60, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steelmaker had lost 19.26% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 19.71% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Siderurgica Nacional as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Siderurgica Nacional is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.97 billion, up 2.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -52.2% and +28.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siderurgica Nacional should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.35% lower. Siderurgica Nacional is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Siderurgica Nacional is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.77.

Investors should also note that SID has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.