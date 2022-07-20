Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Siderurgica Nacional (SID) closed the most recent trading day at $2.66, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the steelmaker had lost 16.88% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Siderurgica Nacional will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Siderurgica Nacional to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion, up 2.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $11.43 billion, which would represent changes of -51.65% and +28.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siderurgica Nacional should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.39% lower. Siderurgica Nacional is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Siderurgica Nacional currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.93, so we one might conclude that Siderurgica Nacional is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SID has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

