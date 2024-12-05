News & Insights

Stocks

SideChannel Reports Revenue Growth and Loss Reduction

December 05, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from SideChannel ( (SDCH) ).

SideChannel, a cybersecurity firm, reported a 12.8% revenue increase to $7.4 million for fiscal 2024, with a significant reduction in net loss from $7.0 million to $785 thousand. The company aims to sustain cash flow and boost Enclave revenue growth by enhancing its sales team. Notably, SideChannel is expanding its service delivery without impacting gross margins, expecting positive outcomes in 2025.

For a thorough assessment of SDCH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SDCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.