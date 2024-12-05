SideChannel Reports Revenue Growth and Loss Reduction

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from SideChannel ( (SDCH) ).
SideChannel, a cybersecurity firm, reported a 12.8% revenue increase to $7.4 million for fiscal 2024, with a significant reduction in net loss from $7.0 million to $785 thousand. The company aims to sustain cash flow and boost Enclave revenue growth by enhancing its sales team. Notably, SideChannel is expanding its service delivery without impacting gross margins, expecting positive outcomes in 2025.
