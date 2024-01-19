Side Hustle Expert: These Will Be the 9 Best Ways To Make Money in 2024

Amid inflated living costs, many Americans are taking on side hustles. A 2023 GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have taken on side hustles in the past year, either to pay bills or to have extra spending money.

For those looking to take on a side hustle this year, it’s a good idea to understand the evolving gig economy landscape, including which jobs are most in demand. GOBankingRates spoke with Nicole Magelssen, founder and CEO of Alpine Virtual Assistants, to get her predictions for the best side hustles of 2024.

Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistant roles are becoming more popular, as many businesses find it’s more efficient to keep these jobs remote.

“Businesses are recognizing the value of virtual assistants in handling various tasks, from managing emails to customer inquiries,” Alpine Virtual’s Magelssen said.

Freelancer

Whatever your specialized skill, you can likely do it on a freelance, part-time basis.

“Freelancing is no longer just a gig — it’s a thriving trend set to dominate 2024,” Magelssen said. “The remote work revolution has opened doors for freelancers in various fields, from graphic design and writing to social media management. Embrace your skills and build a strong online presence.”

Driver

Whether you want to transport passengers, food or other delivery items, there are plenty of opportunities to turn your time on the road into extra cash.

“Leveraging your vehicle through platforms like Uber and Lyft for rides, DoorDash and Uber Eats for food delivery, and Instacart for grocery delivery unveils a wealth of opportunities to earn extra income,” Magelssen said. “Beyond the industry giants, numerous companies are expanding in this field, further enriching the landscape of flexible and lucrative side hustles.”

Rent Out Your Home

Renting out any extra space you own can be a (mostly) passive side hustle choice.

“Whether it’s a spare room, parking spot or even a cozy corner, platforms like Airbnb provide individuals with opportunities to monetize their space,” Magelssen said. “The sharing economy is evolving, and your space can be the key to a lucrative side hustle.”

Rent Out Your Backyard

Especially in urban areas, your outdoor space can be an easy source of side hustle income.

“If you have a spacious backyard and love animals, consider renting out your backyard space to dog owners,” Magelssen said. “Many pet owners are willing to pay for a secure and private outdoor space where their dogs can play and exercise.”

Pooper Scooper

While this might not be the most glamorous side gig, it’s in growing demand.

“Offering poop-scooping services can be profitable for those willing to get their hands dirty,” Magelssen said. “Pet owners often struggle with keeping their yards clean, presenting an opportunity for you to step in and offer a solution.”

Pallet Flipper

Buying and selling Amazon pallets is becoming an increasingly popular side gig.

“Buying and selling pallets from Amazon’s liquidation auctions can be a good way to make extra cash with a small upfront investment,” Magelssen said. “You can resell individual items for a profit and discover valuable items that people might overlook.”

Reseller

Amazon pallets aren’t the only thing you can flip. Reselling everything from thrifted clothes to collectible toys can be a profitable business.

“Explore platforms like eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Poshmark to reach a broader audience,” Magelssen said. “Keep an eye on niche markets and emerging trends to stay ahead in the reselling game.”

Digital Product Sales

You don’t need to sell physical items to make profits, especially in an increasingly online world.

“There’s a growing trend of side hustlers venturing into the digital product space,” Magelssen said. “Whether it’s e-books, online courses or digital art, selling digital products offers a scalable income stream with minimal overhead.”

