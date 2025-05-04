Side Gigs That Can Boost Your Health at the Same Time

Jobs that keep you sedentary are never ideal for your health. Sure, you might be able to make a healthy salary or wage, but what is happening to your overall health in the process?

“We’re in a moment where professionals are no longer chasing side hustles just for extra income,” Patrice Williams-Lindo, founder of Career Nomad shared. “We’re craving restoration. We want to reclaim our bodies from desk fatigue, our minds from burnout, and our energy from always being ‘on.’ And the gig economy has to evolve with us.”

Williams-Lindo believes there can be an evolution of work that allows bodies to move while culture moves forward because not everyone can do delivery work or walk dogs. She explained, “…we still need to feel our bodies again after years of digital fatigue and workplace trauma.”

Here are some side gigs and part time opportunities if you are looking to boost your income along with your overall health:

Walking Tutor

Average Rate of Pay: $25 to $60/hour

Williams-Lindo recommended outdoor tutoring or coaching sessions for kids or college students for anyone who is interested in the teaching field — while perhaps walking in a literal field.

“Think ‘walk-and-learn’ coaching — especially helpful for students with ADHD or those who thrive in nontraditional settings,” explained Williams-Lindo. “You’re walking side-by-side, literally making progress with every step.”

Wellness Workshop Facilitator

Average Rate of Pay: $100 to $300/session

Pop-up classes like “Mindset & Movement Mondays” or “Career Vision Boarding Walks” are hot right now, according to Williams-Lindo.

“You get to combine coaching or educational insights with intentional body movement,” Williams-Lindo described. “It’s a soft, but powerful, income stream for those who want to lead without burnout.”

Mobile Executive Coaching

Average Rate of Pay: $150 to $400/session

Career strategizing and coaching has evolved from solely being on Zoom to in-person (and in-motion) sessions. If that sounds up your alley, Williams-Lindo suggested offering “Power Walk” sessions where you coach high-level clients while walking outdoors.

“One of my clients booked three corporate leaders her first week doing this,” she said. “You move your body and your brand positioning upmarket.”

Community Teaching Artist

Average Rate o f Pay: Varies with grants and stipends

Williams-Lindo suggested that anyone who considers themselves an artist to partner with libraries, cultural centers or after-school programs to teach movement-based storytelling, spoken word or rhythm and writing.

“This is kinetic education — rooted in culture, purpose and accessibility,” she noted.

Speaker and Movement Host

Average Rate of Pay: $250 to $2,500/session

Another route that Williams-Lindo has offered clients is to facilitate workshops or panels with body-based moments — breathwork, warmups or creative stretches for events or retreats.

“You don’t need to be a yoga instructor to integrate mindfulness and movement into your facilitation,” she added. “It’s about wholeness, not performance.”

“People are allowed to have income that feels like purpose, not just productivity,” Williams-Lindo concluded. “These side gigs let us move, teach, coach and rest — without sacrificing our expertise or our edges.”

