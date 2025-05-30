Siddhi Acquisition Corp. Announces Trading Separation for Units Starting June 4, 2025

Holders of Siddhi Acquisition Corp. units can trade ordinary shares and rights separately starting June 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Siddhi Acquisition Corp. announced that starting June 4, 2025, holders of units from its initial public offering can trade the company's ordinary shares and rights separately. The ordinary shares will trade under the symbol "SDHI" and rights under "SDHIR," while unseparated units will continue to trade as "SDHIU." There will be no fractional rights issued; only whole rights will be available. Holders must have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to facilitate the separation. The securities were registered with the SEC and the registration statement is accessible on its website. Siddhi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company focused on merging or acquiring growth-oriented businesses. The release includes cautionary forward-looking statements and disclaims any obligation to update these statements.

Potential Positives

The separation of units into ordinary shares and rights provides flexibility for investors, potentially increasing trading volume and liquidity of the individual components.

The trading symbols for the separated ordinary shares and rights have been established ("SDHI" and "SDHIR"), enhancing clarity for investors looking to transact.

The press release highlights that the SEC has declared the registration statement effective, which provides assurance of regulatory compliance and investor confidence in the securities being offered.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the separation of units into ordinary shares and rights, which may indicate a potential lack of demand for the units as investors opt to trade them separately.

It includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing the risks and uncertainties the company faces, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

The mention of only being able to trade whole rights and not fractional rights may limit liquidity for investors, potentially impacting their investment experience negatively.

FAQ

When can holders of Siddhi Acquisition Corp. units trade separately?

Holders can begin trading their ordinary shares and rights separately starting June 4, 2025.

What symbols will the ordinary shares and rights trade under?

The ordinary shares will trade under the symbol “SDHI” and the rights under “SDHIR” on Nasdaq.

How can unit holders separate their units into shares and rights?

Unit holders need to contact their brokers to coordinate with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company for separation.

Where can I find the prospectus for the unit offering?

The prospectus can be obtained from Santander US Capital Markets LLC or via email at equity-syndicate@santander.us.

What is Siddhi Acquisition Corp's business focus?

Siddhi Acquisition Corp. aims to pursue high growth businesses for mergers or acquisitions across various industries and locations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siddhi Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SDHIU) (the “



Company



”) today announced that, commencing June 4, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s ordinary shares and rights included in the units.





No fractional rights will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole rights will trade. The ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “SDHI” and “SDHIR,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SDHIU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and rights.





The offering of the units was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Santander US Capital Markets LLC, Attn: ECM Syndicate, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by email at equity-syndicate@santander.us. A registration statement on Form S-1 (333- 285648) relating to these securities has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”) and was declared effective on March 31, 2025. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Siddhi Acquisition Corp







The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying high growth businesses which we believe are positioned to take advantage of major secular trends in their industry and are well-positioned for the public market







Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement, as amended by the post-effective amendment, and the prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available for free on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.







Contact Information







Siddhi Acquisition Corp





100 Wall Street, 20



th



Floor





New York, NY 10005





Sam Potter





Chief Executive Officer





Email: sam@siddhiacquisition.com





Phone: (347) 316-8312



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.