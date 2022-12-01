ROSN

Sicily says Italy to put trustees in charge of Lukoil-owned refinery

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 01, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

By Angelo Amante

ROME, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy's government will place a Lukoil-owned LKOH.MM refinery in Sicily in the hands of trustees, the region's leader said on Thursday, to prevent it being shut down because of a looming embargo on Russian seaborne oil.

Sicily's governor Renato Schifani told a regional assembly meeting the government would approve the measure later in the day, in comments confirmed by his spokesman to Reuters.

A European Union embargo on Russian crude takes effect on Dec. 5 and it risks blocking supplies to Lukoil's ISAB refinery.

The refinery has relied solely on Russian oil since banks stopped financing it and providing the guarantees needed to buy oil from elsewhere following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine begun in February.

On Wednesday, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said the options available to the plant were to secure financing from banks through a state guarantee or direct state support, while talks to sell the refinery drag on.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that sale talks had resumed with U.S. investment platform Crossbridge Energy Partners, which would value the plant between 1 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.57 billion).

Crossbridge Energy Partners declined to comment.

Schifani said the trusteeship was "an important solution" that would still allow for an eventual sale of the plant that accounts for a fifth of Italy's refining capacity and employs about 1,000 workers in an economically disadvantaged area.

"In the absence of possible buyers, nationalisation cannot be ruled out, as it happened in Germany," Schifani said, referring to Berlin taking control of a refinery owned by Russian oil firm Rosneft ROSN.MM in September.

The government had no immediate comment on Schifani's remarks.

A source close to the matter who declined to be named told Reuters that the government was working on unlocking financing for ISAB.

Lukoil is affected by international sanctions in the United States, though not in Europe, and banks are seeking reassurance that they would not risk fines if they have dealings with it.

($1 = 0.9574 euros)

FACTBOX-How will EU ban on Russian crude affect oil flows? - Reuters News

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini and Barbara Lewis)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.