Sicily by Car Updates Warrants Amid Expansion Plans

Sicily by Car, a leading Italian car rental company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has updated its Key Information Document for its warrants, reflecting its strategic focus on international expansion and sustainability. The company aims to strengthen its presence across Europe through partnerships, acquisitions, and greenfield entries, while enhancing its fleet with eco-friendly vehicles. This positions Sicily by Car as a competitive player in the global car rental market.

