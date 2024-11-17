Sichuan Kelun-Biotech’s SKB535 Gains Crucial Drug Approval

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of its investigational new drug, SKB535, by the National Medical Products Administration for clinical trials. This innovative ADC drug, developed using the company’s OptiDC platform, aims to treat advanced solid tumors and has already shown promising results in preclinical studies. The company has partnered with Merck & Co., Inc. to further develop SKB535, offering potential milestone payments and royalties upon successful commercialization.

For further insights into HK:6990 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.