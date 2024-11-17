News & Insights

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech’s SKB535 Gains Crucial Drug Approval

November 17, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of its investigational new drug, SKB535, by the National Medical Products Administration for clinical trials. This innovative ADC drug, developed using the company’s OptiDC platform, aims to treat advanced solid tumors and has already shown promising results in preclinical studies. The company has partnered with Merck & Co., Inc. to further develop SKB535, offering potential milestone payments and royalties upon successful commercialization.

