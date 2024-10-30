News & Insights

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech’s Promising Drug Gains Key Approval

October 30, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that its new drug application for sacituzumab tirumotecan, a treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This drug, showing promising results in clinical trials, targets solid tumors and has been prioritized for review. The company has licensed rights to commercialize the drug outside Greater China to Merck & Co., Inc.

