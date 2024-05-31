News & Insights

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Sets AGM Registration Dates

May 31, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced that its register of members will be closed from June 17 to June 20, 2024, for the upcoming AGM on June 20, 2024. Shareholders must have their names registered by June 20 to attend and vote, and should submit transfer documents by June 14 if not yet registered. The closure is to determine eligible voting members for the significant annual meeting.

