Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Reports Breakthrough Cancer Treatment Results

May 23, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is set to present promising results for its core product sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, showing significant improvements in treatment outcomes for patients with triple-negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The studies have shown a notable reduction in the risk of progression or death with improved progression-free survival rates, and an ongoing global Phase 3 study of sac-TMT is currently in progress. These results could signal a breakthrough in the treatment options for patients with these challenging cancers.

