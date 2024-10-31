Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Plans Amendments to Corporate Structure

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is set to propose amendments to its Articles of Association to reflect changes in its share capital structure and the newly amended Company Law of China. These amendments are pending approval from the company’s shareholders at the upcoming general meeting. Investors will be keen to see how these changes align with the company’s strategic direction and regulatory compliance.

