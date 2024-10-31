Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Partners with China Resources Kelun

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has inked a deal with China Resources Kelun to distribute its late-stage pipeline products in China, marking a strategic step in its commercialization efforts. This non-exclusive agreement positions China Resources Kelun to act as a distributor, enhancing access to downstream distributors and end customers. The transaction aligns with listing rules and is subject to reporting but doesn’t require independent shareholder approval.

