Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Gains Approval for Tumor Drug Trial

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for a clinical trial of its innovative drug SKB501, designed to treat advanced solid tumors. This novel ADC drug, developed using the company’s OptiDC platform, has shown promising results in preclinical studies. Investors are advised to exercise caution as there is no guarantee of successful commercialization.

