Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Gains Approval for Innovative Drug

December 04, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has received approval for a clinical trial of their innovative drug, SKB500, aimed at treating advanced solid tumors. This novel ADC drug, developed using the OptiDC platform, has shown promising preclinical results. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the drug’s development and commercialization are not guaranteed.

