Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Gains Approval for Innovative Drug

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has received approval for a clinical trial of their innovative drug, SKB500, aimed at treating advanced solid tumors. This novel ADC drug, developed using the OptiDC platform, has shown promising preclinical results. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the drug’s development and commercialization are not guaranteed.

For further insights into HK:6990 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.