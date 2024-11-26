Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Gains Approval for Cancer Drug

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has received marketing approval in China for its core product, sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), targeting advanced triple negative breast cancer. This approval follows promising results from a phase 3 study, showcasing significant improvements in patient survival rates compared to standard chemotherapy. The development marks a notable milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in the biopharmaceutical market.

