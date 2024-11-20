Sichuan Expressway Updates Board Roles and Committees

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has also established four key committees: Audit, Strategic, Nomination, and Remuneration and Appraisal, with detailed membership information. This organizational update could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially impacting investor confidence.

