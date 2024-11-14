Sichuan Expressway Updates on Acquisition Progress

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Co is currently engaged in discussions and preparations for its proposed acquisition, with ongoing audit and valuation work. The company has received an extension for the dispatch of the circular related to the acquisition, now set for no later than December 6, 2024. Investors are advised to approach with caution as the acquisition’s completion hinges on specific conditions and shareholder approval.

