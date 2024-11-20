Sichuan Expressway Co’s New Framework Agreement with Shudao

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Co has entered a new Framework Agreement with Shudao Investment for construction works and related services, set to commence in January 2025. This agreement, involving significant financial transactions due to Shudao being a major shareholder, will undergo independent shareholder approval as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations. The decision comes as the previous agreement is due to expire at the end of 2024.

