News & Insights

Stocks

Sichuan Expressway Co’s New Framework Agreement with Shudao

November 20, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sichuan Expressway Co has entered a new Framework Agreement with Shudao Investment for construction works and related services, set to commence in January 2025. This agreement, involving significant financial transactions due to Shudao being a major shareholder, will undergo independent shareholder approval as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations. The decision comes as the previous agreement is due to expire at the end of 2024.

For further insights into HK:0107 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEXHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.