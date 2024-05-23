Sichuan Expressway Announces Year-End Dividend

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has declared a final dividend of RMB 0.24 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, to be paid at the updated exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 0.91082, resulting in HKD 0.263499 per share for shareholders. The company has updated information regarding the dividend’s default currency and exchange rate, with the ex-dividend date set for 04 June 2024 and the payment date on 11 July 2024. A 10% withholding tax will apply to non-resident enterprise shareholders and a 20% tax for Mainland domestic individual investors through stock connects.

