Sichuan Expressway Announces AGM Outcomes

Sichuan Expressway Co. has successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where a significant majority of shareholders were present and voted on key company decisions including the distribution of a final dividend for the year. The meeting saw a turnout of approximately 59.63% of voting shareholders and confirmed a final dividend of RMB0.24 per share. Additionally, the company announced changes to its domestic and international auditors during the AGM.

