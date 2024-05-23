News & Insights

Sichuan Expressway Announces AGM Outcomes

May 23, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Co. has successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where a significant majority of shareholders were present and voted on key company decisions including the distribution of a final dividend for the year. The meeting saw a turnout of approximately 59.63% of voting shareholders and confirmed a final dividend of RMB0.24 per share. Additionally, the company announced changes to its domestic and international auditors during the AGM.

