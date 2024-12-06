News & Insights

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Plans Special Dividend Distribution

December 06, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2555) has released an update.

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. has scheduled its third extraordinary general meeting for December 31, 2024, focusing on the distribution of a special dividend. The register of members will be closed for specific periods in December and January to facilitate this process. Shareholders who are registered by January 10, 2025, will be eligible for the dividend, pending approval at the meeting.

