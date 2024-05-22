News & Insights

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Plans Dividend Discussion

May 22, 2024 — 04:41 am EDT

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2555) has released an update.

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 3, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the distribution of the 2023 annual dividend. The notice was issued by the company’s chairman, Mr. WANG Xiaokun, and includes a reminder that the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited are not responsible for the content of the announcement.

