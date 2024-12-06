Sichuan Baicha Baidao Announces Special Dividend Payout

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2555) has released an update.
Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced a special cash dividend of RMB 0.36 per share, with key dates for shareholders to be aware of, including an ex-dividend date of January 6, 2025, and a payment date of January 24, 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s effort to reward its shareholders, which is likely to attract investor interest. Investors should take note of the withholding tax details applicable to different non-resident shareholders based on their domicile tax treaties with the PRC.
