News & Insights

Stocks

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Announces Special Dividend Payout

December 06, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2555) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced a special cash dividend of RMB 0.36 per share, with key dates for shareholders to be aware of, including an ex-dividend date of January 6, 2025, and a payment date of January 24, 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s effort to reward its shareholders, which is likely to attract investor interest. Investors should take note of the withholding tax details applicable to different non-resident shareholders based on their domicile tax treaties with the PRC.

For further insights into HK:2555 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.