Sibur says petrochemical merger with TAIF may close by year-end, RIA reports

Corrects description of business to petrochemical in first paragraph

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - The head of Russian petrochemicals producer Sibur said on Friday the merger of its petrochemical business with TAIF could be closed by the end of the year, the RIA news agency reported.

Sibur announced on Friday that it had agreed with TAIF to combine their petrochemical businesses to create one of world's top five producers of polyolefin and rubber products.

