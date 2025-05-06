$SIBN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SIBN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,442,847 of trading volume.

$SIBN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SIBN:

$SIBN insiders have traded $SIBN stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 56,281 shares for an estimated $922,268 .

. ANSHUL MAHESHWARI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 22,234 shares for an estimated $339,980 .

. ANTHONY J RECUPERO (President, Commercial Ops) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 22,519 shares for an estimated $333,402 .

. JEFFREY W DUNN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,901 shares for an estimated $57,343 .

. MICHAEL A PISETSKY (SVP, Ops & Adm/Chief Legal Ofr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,128 shares for an estimated $44,219.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SIBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SIBN stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SIBN Government Contracts

We have seen $97,045 of award payments to $SIBN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $SIBN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.