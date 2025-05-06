$SIBN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SIBN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,442,847 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SIBN:
$SIBN Insider Trading Activity
$SIBN insiders have traded $SIBN stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 56,281 shares for an estimated $922,268.
- ANSHUL MAHESHWARI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 22,234 shares for an estimated $339,980.
- ANTHONY J RECUPERO (President, Commercial Ops) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 22,519 shares for an estimated $333,402.
- JEFFREY W DUNN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,901 shares for an estimated $57,343.
- MICHAEL A PISETSKY (SVP, Ops & Adm/Chief Legal Ofr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,128 shares for an estimated $44,219.
$SIBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SIBN stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 880,173 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,340,025
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 563,130 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,895,082
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 523,551 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,340,185
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 493,467 shares (+164.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,918,407
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 453,047 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,356,249
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 389,233 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,457,046
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 350,970 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,920,599
$SIBN Government Contracts
We have seen $97,045 of award payments to $SIBN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROSTHETIC IMPLANT: $23,100
- HARDWARE: $15,450
- PRI 03 SOLE SOURCE REQUIREMENT FOR IFUSE TORQ IMPLANT SYSTEM FOR A PROCEDURE ON 14 NOVEMBER 2024 AT BROOKE ...: $12,295
- SURGICAL BONE: $11,550
- PROSTHETIC IMPLANT: $11,550
