Sibayne Gold Limited (SBSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Sibayne Gold Limited (SBSW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.096 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.82, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBSW was $12.82, representing a -7.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.89 and a 266.29% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

Zacks Investment Research reports SBSW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21050%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBSW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBSW as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 49.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SBSW at 4.53%.

