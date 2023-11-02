News & Insights

Sibanye weighs 'repositioning' of U.S. palladium mines as prices fall

November 02, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J is considering plans to "reposition" its palladium mines in the United States after prices for the metal "dropped faster than anticipated", it said in a quarterly results statement on Thursday.

The Johannesburg-based producer of precious metals also plans to cut more 4,000 jobs and shut some platinum mines in South Africa amid a worsening rout in prices of the metals, used in catalysts to cut vehicular emissions.

