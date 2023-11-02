News & Insights

World Markets

Sibanye weighs more changes at US palladium mines as prices fall

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

November 02, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 3-4

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Thursday it was considering further "repositioning" of its palladium mines in the U.S. to adjust to metal prices that have "dropped faster than anticipated".

The Johannesburg-based precious metals producer last month said it planned to cut more 4,000 jobs and shut some platinum mining shafts in South Africa amid a worsening rout in prices of the metals, used in catalysts to cut vehicle emissions.

Sibanye has been battling to lower costs at its Montana-based Stillwater mines as the price for palladium continued to weaken and the mines were also hit by flooding last year that curbed output and pushed up costs of production.

The changes at the Stillwater mines are needed after "the decline in the palladium price during 2023 has surpassed our expectations, dropping lower and faster than anticipated", CEO Neal Froneman said in the statement.

(Reporting by Felix Njini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Rashmi Aich)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: felix.njini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.