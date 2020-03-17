World Markets

Sibanye to provide processing facility to Amplats during force majeure period

Shanima A Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater on Tuesday agreed to provide processing at its Marikana operations to Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) as the latter declared a force majeure after an explosion at its processing plant.

The Marikana facility will process all platinum group metals (PGM) produced from Amplats' Rustenburg and Platinum Mile operations and half from Kroondal operations, all in South Africa, during the force majeure period, Sibanye said.

