Sibanye-Stillwater's Q3 output at South African PGM mines down 18%

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Thursday third-quarter output at its South African platinum mines fell despite a faster than expected production build-up at its local operations following a COVID-19 lockdown.

Mined PGM production for the quarter ended September from its U.S operations was largely flat at 147,835 ounces compared with 147,353 ounces a year earlier, while its South African PGM operations output fell 18% to 427,715 ounces.

Gold output for the quarter was little changed at 288,938 ounces compared to 287,330 ounces during the same period a year ago.

