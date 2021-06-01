Sibanye-Stillwater to repurchase up to 5% shares in buyback program

World Markets

South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater said on Tuesday it will be implementing an on-market repurchase of up to 5% of its ordinary shares in issue.

In a statement, Chief Executive Neal Froneman said the board considered the repurchase "the most appropriate and value-enhancing allocation of surplus capital at this stage, to ensure ongoing delivery of superior returns to shareholders."

The buyback program will be implemented between June 2, 2021 and April 6, 2022, the mining company said.

