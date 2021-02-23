US Markets
SBGLF

Sibanye-Stillwater to invest in European lithium company Keliber

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd said on Tuesday it agreed to make investments into the European lithium company Keliber Oy, marking the South African miner's entry into the battery metals sector.

Sibanye said it will make an initial phased equity investment of 30 million euros ($36.49 million) for about a 30% stake into Keliber, and a further 10 million euro equity issuance to be offered to the existing Keliber shareholders.

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

