World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater to declare force majeure on S.African platinum output

Contributors
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published

Platinum producer Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday it would declare force majeure on supply contracts for platinum group metals after it temporarily closed its South African mines to comply with a three-week national lockdown.

By Tanisha Heiberg and Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Platinum producer Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Monday it would declare force majeure on supply contracts for platinum group metals after it temporarily closed its South African mines to comply with a three-week national lockdown.

"We are unable to supply (customers) with metal because now our operations have closed down so we will have to declare force majeure," said Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted, adding that demand from automotive customers had fallen.

(Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular