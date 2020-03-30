Sibanye-Stillwater to declare force majeure on S.African platinum output

By Tanisha Heiberg and Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Platinum producer Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Monday it would declare force majeure on supply contracts for platinum group metals after it temporarily closed its South African mines to comply with a three-week national lockdown.

"We are unable to supply (customers) with metal because now our operations have closed down so we will have to declare force majeure," said Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted, adding that demand from automotive customers had fallen.

(Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.