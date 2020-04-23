Sibanye Stillwater suspends 2020 outlook, to restart South African ops

April 23 (Reuters) - Miner Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J withdrew its operating forecast for 2020 on Thursday due to coronavirus-related uncertainties and said it would resume gold and platinum operations in South Africa within the next two weeks.

"Operating outlook is complicated by uncertainty relating to the extent of the COVID-19 restrictions and the rates at which production may resume at the South Africa operations beyond the current lockdown period," the company said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

