World Markets

Sibanye Stillwater suspends 2020 outlook, to restart South African ops

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Miner Sibanye Stillwater withdrew its operating forecast for 2020 on Thursday due to coronavirus-related uncertainties and said it would resume gold and platinum operations in South Africa within the next two weeks.

April 23 (Reuters) - Miner Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J withdrew its operating forecast for 2020 on Thursday due to coronavirus-related uncertainties and said it would resume gold and platinum operations in South Africa within the next two weeks.

"Operating outlook is complicated by uncertainty relating to the extent of the COVID-19 restrictions and the rates at which production may resume at the South Africa operations beyond the current lockdown period," the company said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular