Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (Symbol: SBSW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.03, changing hands as low as $16.02 per share. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSW's low point in its 52 week range is $7.79 per share, with $20.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.